Sword delivered 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Friday's overtime win over Windy City.

Sword has had some tough moments this season, but he remains in the opening lineup despite the ups-and-downs. He's averaging 7.8 points per game while being a starter in all but one of the team's appearances in the regular season.