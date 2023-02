Mintz recorded 19 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Monday's win over the Mad Ants.

Mintz was efficient from the field and played a big role in Monday's victory, ending as one of five Go-Go players that scored in double digits, though he didn't contribute in a big way in other categories. Mintz is averaging just 7.9 points per game, though, so this outing came a bit out of nowhere for him.