Mintz had 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and a block across 37 minutes in Friday's loss to Long Island.

Mintz was poor from the field, as he needed 14 shots to score 15 points, but he was active on the glass and pulled down a season-high mark in the rebounding category. Mintz has also scored in double digits in three outings in a row and in four of the last five.