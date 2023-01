Mintz accounted for 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 128-103 win over Austin.

Mintz endured a tough start to the regular season since he posted seven points across 14 minutes in his first outing, but he looked efficient in this one as part of a dominant effort from Capital City. He should remain a bench option for Capital City, but he's prone to deliver strong games from time to time regardless of his role.