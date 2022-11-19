Mintz finished with 13 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Maine.

The former Kentucky standout has carved a steady role off the bench for the Go-Go early in the season, and he's making the most of every opportunity he has. Through seven appearances, he's averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, but he seems to be trending in the right direction with double-digit scoring figures in three of his last four appearances.