Mintz recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 22 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over College Park.

Mintz struggled a bit from deep, but he still ended as one of three substitutes that scored in double digits for the Go-Go. Mintz has recorded 10 or more points in three of his five appearances, including each of his last two contests.