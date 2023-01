Mintz had 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to Long Island.

Mintz was one of several Capital City players who scored in double digits, but his efforts were not enough to lift the team to victory. Mintz is averaging 8.9 points per game and figures to remain in a bench role going forward.