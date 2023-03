Mintz notched 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Sunday's loss to Lakeland.

Mintz had a rough outing from the field and ended up with almost the same tally of points and field-goal attempts. This was his first double-digit scoring outing since the end of February.