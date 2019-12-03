Deonte Burton: Does not play Monday
Burton did not get into Monday's contest against Grand Rapids.
Burton played only eight minutes in his previous contest and has logged a career-low 14.5 minutes per game through four contests this season. The 28-year-old isn't likely to fill a major role for the Stars in his third campaign with the club.
