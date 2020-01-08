Deonte Burton: Does not play Tuesday
Burton was listed as a DNP - coach's decision for Tuesday's contest against Aqua Caliente.
Burton logged nine minutes of action in the team's previous contest after sitting out for over a month, but he was back out of the rotation Tuesday. If five games this season, he is averaging 3.2 points in 13.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Deonte Burton: Logs nine minutes Friday•
-
Deonte Burton: Does not play Monday•
-
Deonte Burton: Stellar shooting from deep•
-
Thunder's Deonte Burton: Drops 17 points, hits game-winner•
-
Thunder's Deonte Burton: Inks two-way deal with OKC•
-
Thunder's Deonte Burton: Joining Oklahoma City for summer league•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...