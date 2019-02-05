Burton totaled 27 points (11-26 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and eight assists over 42 minutes Saturday against Erie.

Burton found his shooting touch from beyond the arc, knocking down 45.5 percent of his threes. Despite leading his team in points scored, the Stars would take a 104-98 loss on the road after getting outscored 37-22 in the final quarter of play. Saturday marked Burton's first start of the season, although he's averaging just 5.1 points, 2.6 assists and 1.7 rebounds through 27 games this season.