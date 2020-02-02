Deonte Burton: Does not play Saturday
Burton was listed as DNP - coach's decision for Saturday's G League contest against Oklahoma City.
Burton logged a meager five minutes in the first game of the back-to-back set Friday and appears to have fallen almost entirely out of the rotation. His recent shooting woes may be to blame as the 28-year-old has made only 2-of-16 field-goal attempts over his last five games.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.