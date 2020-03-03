Burton totaled six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four assists in a victory over South Bay on Monday.

Though Burton typically sees minutes in the mid-to-high-teens, he's not much of a scorer, averaging a mere 3.8 points per game. Aside from an 18-point outburst Jan. 18, the 28-year-old has finished with a single-digit point total in each game in which he has played this season.