Deonte Burton: Scores six points Monday
Burton totaled six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four assists in a victory over South Bay on Monday.
Though Burton typically sees minutes in the mid-to-high-teens, he's not much of a scorer, averaging a mere 3.8 points per game. Aside from an 18-point outburst Jan. 18, the 28-year-old has finished with a single-digit point total in each game in which he has played this season.
