Deonte Burton: Logs nine minutes Friday
Burton scored four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT) and grabbed one rebound in a loss to Santa Cruz on Friday.
Although Burton saw limited time on the court and produced little in the way of counting stats, he actually led the team with a plus-15 plus-minus. Perhaps the coaching staff will take note of that number and expand the 28-year-old's role as he had previously not seen the court since Nov. 26.
