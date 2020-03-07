Burton tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 FT) along one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in a win over Iowa on Friday.

Burton didn't make much of an impact in the box score after missing the Stars' previous contest with an undisclosed issue. That falls in line with his overall performance this season; he is averaging a mere 3.8 points and 1.5 assists in 26 games.