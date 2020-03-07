Deonte Burton: Scores two points in return
Burton tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 FT) along one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in a win over Iowa on Friday.
Burton didn't make much of an impact in the box score after missing the Stars' previous contest with an undisclosed issue. That falls in line with his overall performance this season; he is averaging a mere 3.8 points and 1.5 assists in 26 games.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.