Dotson had 17 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Tuesday's win over College Park.

Dotson didn't have the best shooting performance, but that didn't matter much in a game where he managed to make a huge impact in other categories as well. This was his first triple-double of the campaign.