Mudiay posted 30 points (11-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and six rebounds over 38 minutes during Monday's 125-110 loss to G League Ignite.

Mudiay led the team in scoring, threes made and assists in Monday loss, finishing as the only player with 30 or more points. Mudiay has averaged 15.4 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 17 regular-season contests.