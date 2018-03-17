Murphy was acquired off waivers by the Oklahoma City Blue, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways and 10 Days reports.

Murphy most recently spent time overseas, averaging 17.7 minutes per game in LNB Pro A, a top-tier French league. There, he averaged 7.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while making 1.4 threes per game at a 44.1 percent clip.

