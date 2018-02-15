Eron Harris: Let go by Herd

Harris was waived by the Herd on Thursday.

Harris saw action in 10 games for the Herd, averaging just 2.2 points across 7.8 minutes. He apparently didn't show enough upside as a prospect, so the team opted to cut ties with the 24-year-old guard. The fact that Harris wasn't able to stick in the G-League is a good indication that he won't get a shot with an NBA team anytime soon.