The grind leading up to the All-Star break has begun, bringing with it a plethora of games. This week will see 22 teams playing four times, with the remaining eight teams suiting up on three occasions. With no two-game teams, picking and choosing your roster will be an arduous task.

Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players due to injury management.

Four Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIN, NOP, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

Three Games: BKN, CLE, DAL, DET, IND, LAL, MIL, SAC

Two Games: N/A

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the twelfth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Tre Jones, CHI

Opponents: @BOS, @DET, MIA, DAL

While it hasn't all been smooth sailing for Jones since both Josh Giddey and Coby White went down with injuries, his role as the starting point guard seems relatively secure. In his past three appearances as a starter, Jones has averaged 12 points, 8.3 assists, and 0.7 steals. Given his body of work earlier in the season and down the stretch during the 2024-25 campaign, it's safe to assume his defensive contributions should increase moving forward. While he isn't a high-volume scorer, he is typically efficient for a point guard, only taking the shots he knows he can make. While White has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game, there is every chance he is monitored quite closely, given this was his third calf injury of the season. With four games coming up, Jones makes for a strong starting candidate.

Consider starting: Ayo Dosunmu, CHI

Opponents: @BOS, @DET, MIA, DAL

Dosunmu has also taken advantage of a favorable situation, playing at least 25 minutes in three of the past four games. Much like Jones, Dosunmu has stepped up over the past three games, averaging 15 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and two 3-pointers. The possible return of White could have an impact on Dosunmu, although the fact that Jalen Smith is currently in the concussion protocol shouldn't be overlooked. Chicago will have to run with some small lineups, meaning Dosunmu's ability to play multiple positions should see him maintain a sizeable role for the foreseeable future.

Consider sitting: Cam Thomas, BKN

Opponents: ORL, LAC, @MEM

Thomas remains on a minutes restriction, having recently returned from a 20-game absence as a result of a hamstring injury. Given he missed a sizeable portion of last season for the same reason, it is likely the medical staff will want to monitor him closely moving forward. While his offensive production has been adequate since returning, rumblings out of Brooklyn are far from positive when it comes to his future with the team. In four appearances since getting back on the floor, Thomas has averaged 20.3 points and two 3-pointers, adding just two rebounds and two assists. His lack of peripheral numbers continues to be an issue, both in fantasy and reality. Despite the scoring upside, with only three games on the slate, Thomas on the bench might be a good look for your team.

Forwards

Consider starting: Justin Champagnie, WAS

Opponents: ORL, @PHI, NOP, @PHO

Despite continuing to come off the bench, Champagnie has been a sneaky source of value over the past two weeks. In seven games during that time, he has averaged 11 points, eight rebounds, 1.1 3-pointers, and 1.9 combined steals and blocks, good enough for top 90 value in standard leagues. Despite only playing 18 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves, managers should view this as somewhat of an outlier, given the blowout nature of the game. He provides Washington with production all over the floor, a skill set that translates well across most fantasy formats. While not an obvious starting candidate, his floor should at least have him in the discussion for a starting spot, given the favorable schedule.

Consider sitting: Naji Marshall, DAL

Opponents: @SAC, @UTA, @CHI

It's been another up-and-down season for Marshall, typically finding value when others are injured. Despite playing a sizeable role over the past month, Marshall has barely been a top 200 player in standard leagues. In 13 appearances during that span, he has averaged 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 30.1 minutes per game. His value lies in his ability to get to the basket at an efficient rate. However, a lack of supporting numbers drags down his overall value, making him more of a streamer than a must-roster player. If he is hanging onto a spot on your roster, shifting him to the bench for a three-game week makes sense.

Consider sitting: Ausar Thompson, DET

Opponents: NYK, CHI, LAC

Playing time continues to be a source of frustration when it comes to Thompson, with head coach JB Bickerstaff often limiting his minutes, for whatever reason he sees fit. This has resulted in Thompson overplaying his hand, particularly on the defensive end. In 13 games over the past month, Thompson finds himself well outside the top 200, averaging just 11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 combined steals and blocks in 23.7 minutes per game. He has now played fewer than 25 minutes in four of the past five games, a trend that doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. He remains a must-roster player, although only in specific builds. If you are one of those who has him on your roster, having him on the bench could certainly reduce your stress levels for the next seven days.

Centers

Consider starting: Sandro Mamukelashvili, TOR

Opponents: ATL, @CHA, @BOS, PHI

The saga that is Jakob Poeltl continues to roll on. Meanwhile, Mamukelashvili is putting together some tasty fantasy lines. In six games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 11 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 3-pointers, and 2.5 combined steals and blocks. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that he had a zero-point dud against the Nuggets. The eventual return of Poeltl is going to complicate matters, although even when he was healthy, Mamukelashvili was able to flirt with standard league value. Fire him up next week, but remember to keep an eye on Poeltl's availability.

Consider sitting: Maxime Raynaud, SAC

Opponents: DAL, @GSW, HOU

Raynaud avoided serious injury when he went down with a knee concern during Friday's blowout loss to the Suns, a relief for fantasy managers everywhere. In fact, he was cleared to play only two days later, logging 24 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Bucks. His production of late has been nothing to write home about, averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in seven games over the past two weeks. As a rookie center, his ceiling is relatively limited, particularly on the defensive end. He remains a viable asset simply because he is starting. However, with only three games coming up, moving him to the bench feels like a safe decision.