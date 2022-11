Clark logged 39 points (13-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 120-115 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Clark turned in a dominant performance Monday and led the Capitanes in scoring and rebounds, but he was unable to lead the team to the win. He's now topped 25 points in four of the last five games and has posted double-doubles in seven of his first eight appearances of the year.