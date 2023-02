Bezhanishvili produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 120-107 loss to Long Island.

Bezhanishvili scored in double figures for a third straight game and finished three rebounds short of his second double-double during that stretch. Across 36 appearances, he's averaging 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds across 23.8 minutes per game.