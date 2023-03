Bezhanishvili tallied 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 132-126 win over Grand Rapids.

Bezhanishvili was efficient from the field en route to his first double-digit scoring outing since Feb. 13. He also grabbed a team-high 11 boards, notching his third double-double of the campaign.