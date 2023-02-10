Bezhanishvili scored 30 points (13-18 FG, 2-4 FT) and grabbed 12 rebounds in 37 minutes during Monday's 126-112 win over Westchester.
Bezhanishvili exploded for a season-high 30 points thanks to an extremely efficient shooting night. He also grabbed a team-high 12 boards and notched his second double-double of the campaign.
