Bezhanishvili mustered 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 win over Westchester.

Bezhanishvili scored in double figures for the third time and tied his season high with seven rebounds. Across seven games with College Park, the 24-year-old has averaged 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game.