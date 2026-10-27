McCollum amassed 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 120-110 loss to the Rockets.

McCollum scored at least 20 points for the first time this season, while also tallying a season-high three steals. To this point, he has been solid enough for fantasy managers, averaging 17.3 points, 2.3 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in 26.4 minutes per game. At this stage in his career, McCollum is basically a points and threes guy, which should see him flirt with top 100 value most of the season.