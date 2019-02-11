Hawks' Omari Spellman: Decent performance Sunday
Spellman totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 loss to Orlando.
Spellman saw some additional playing time Sunday with the game well and truly over early. He scored in double-digits for just the second time in his last 12 games. As long as both Dewayne Dedmon and John Collins are healthy, Spellman is better left for deeper formats.
