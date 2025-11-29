Young (knee) will be re-evaluated by the Hawks' medical staff in two weeks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Young is progressing in his recovery from a sprained right MCL. He hasn't played since Oct. 29, and the All-Star point guard's absence is expected to linger into early-to-mid December. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Luke Kennard and Keaton Wallace will continue to take on larger roles in the Hawks' backcourt for as long as Young is sidelined.