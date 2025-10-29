Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Available vs. Brooklyn
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Nets.
After scoring only two points in 20 minutes during Monday's game against the Bulls, Risacher will be back in action looking for a bounce-back performance. The French import is averaging 9.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game, shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 25 percent from deep.
