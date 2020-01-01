Highsmith had 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Maine.

Highsmith has had an inconsistent role for the Blue Coats this season, but he capitalized on his minutes off the bench Tuesday by topping 20 points for the second time this season. The 23-year-old is averaging 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.