Haywood Highsmith: Tallies 20 points
Highsmith had 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Maine.
Highsmith has had an inconsistent role for the Blue Coats this season, but he capitalized on his minutes off the bench Tuesday by topping 20 points for the second time this season. The 23-year-old is averaging 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...