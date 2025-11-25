Fontecchio chipped in eight points (2-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 106-102 victory over the Mavericks.

Through the first 14 games of the season, Fontecchio was shooting 50 percent from deep. However, over his last four games, he's gone 5-for-32 from beyond the arc. His overall numbers still look good, averaging 10.8 points on 39.6 percent from three-point range, but his minutes might start to dip when Andrew Wiggins (hip), Norman Powell (groin) and Nikola Jovic (hip) return to action.