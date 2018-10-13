Chealey's contract was converted to a two-way on Saturday, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

Though Chealey only played 19 preseason minutes, he did enough to impress the Charlotte organization. In those minutes, he totaled 13 points, three assists and one rebound. Notably, he got to the free-throw line for six attempts, draining five. He also didn't miss a field-goal attempt.

