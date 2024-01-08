Williams (back), who has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, will be unavailable for at least another week.

Williams has missed a month due to a lower-back contusion, and he's being evaluated on a week-to-week basis for now. The Hornets haven't provided many updates regarding his status during his recovery process, but he'll be unavailable for at least four more games as he continues to work toward a return. Nick Richards should continue to handle increased run in Williams' absence.