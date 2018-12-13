Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Back at practice Thursday
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) took part in practice Thursday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist was held out of Wednesday's game due to a personal matter, but his presence at practice Thursday is an encouraging sign ahead of Friday's matchup with the Knicks. At this point, expect the forward to be back in the rotation, likely in a bench capacity.
