Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Starting Friday vs. Celtics
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will play and start in Friday's game against the Celtics, but his minutes load is still yet to be determined, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist has missed the last three games to attend a personal matter he's dealt with since the preseason, but he is set to return to the floor Friday in what will likely be a limited capacity. Dwayne Bacon is expected to return to the bench upon Kidd-Gilchrist being inserted back into the starting five, but he should still play a fairly significant role off the bench.
