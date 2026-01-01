Bridges (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Bridges is trending toward returning from a one-game absence due to a right ankle sprain that he picked up during the Hornets' loss to the Bucks on Monday, which could lead to Collin Sexton reverting to a bench role Friday. Bridges had a quiet December, having averaged 15.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting (including 27.0 percent from three on 5.3 3PA/G), 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 30.8 minutes per game.