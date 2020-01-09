Ike Iroegbu: Just three points in win
Iroegbu scored three points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added one rebound, three assists and one steal during Sunday's G League win over the Blue.
Iroegbu played 20 minutes in this one after he managed to score eight points in just nine minutes played last time out. He simply couldn't get his shots to drop Sunday.
