Ike Iroegbu: Plays 17 minutes in return
Iroegbu scored four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added two rebounds, two assists, and three steals in Wednesday's G League win over Grand Rapids.
Iroegbu returned after missing two games with an ankle injury. He has scored five or fewer points in each of his last three games.
