Ike Iroegbu: Sits with ankle issue
Irioegbu did not play in Saturday's G League loss to Lakeland because of an ankle injury.
Iroegbu most likely picked up the ankle injury in the Jan. 29 loss to Long Island, during which he scored five points over 15 minutes off the bench. His next chance to return will be Wednesday at Grand Rapids.
