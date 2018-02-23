Iroegbu totaled 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine assists and four rebounds during Thursday's 119-93 loss to South Bay.

This was the first year performer from Washington State's fourth straight game above the 15-point mark. Iroegbu has shown flashes of high-scoring, offensive potential as he is averaging over 19 points over that span. But, he has been a merely inconsistent scorer for Agua Caliente this year which his season average of 11.9 points per contest proves.