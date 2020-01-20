Ike Iroegbu: Leads team in scoring from bench
Iroegbu scored 21 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT) and added five rebounds, five assists and two steals in Friday's G league win over College Park.
Iroegbu came off the bench to play 30 minutes, leading the team in scoring in the process. Through 21 games this season, the Washington State product is averaging 12.2 points per contest.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.