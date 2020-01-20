Iroegbu scored 21 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT) and added five rebounds, five assists and two steals in Friday's G league win over College Park.

Iroegbu came off the bench to play 30 minutes, leading the team in scoring in the process. Through 21 games this season, the Washington State product is averaging 12.2 points per contest.