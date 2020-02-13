Ike Iroegbu: Leads team from bench
Iroegbu scored 25 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT) and added three rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's G League win over Erie.
Iroegbu had tallied just 10 points total in two games since sitting out with a bum ankle, so this was a good sign he may be back to full health. The 24-year-old has seen his average points per game plummet from 12.2 after Jan. 17 to just 6.3 currently.
