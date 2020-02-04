Isaac Haas: Does not play Monday
Haas did not get off the bench in Monday's loss to Sioux Falls.
Haas started at center and logged 26 minutes in Salt Lake's previous contest, but he ceded the role to Juwan Morgan -- who returned from a brief NBA stint -- Monday. On the season, Haas is averaging 7.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in 27 contests.
