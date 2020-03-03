Play

Haas scored 14 points (3-6 FG, 6-7 FT) and collected 12 rebounds in Monday's win over South Bay.

Haas added a pair of blocked shots in the win. In addition to solid work on the boards, the 7-foot-2 center has picked up his scoring of late, registering double-digit points in four consecutive games for the first time this season.

