Isaac Haas: Double-doubles in victory
Haas scored 14 points (3-6 FG, 6-7 FT) and collected 12 rebounds in Monday's win over South Bay.
Haas added a pair of blocked shots in the win. In addition to solid work on the boards, the 7-foot-2 center has picked up his scoring of late, registering double-digit points in four consecutive games for the first time this season.
