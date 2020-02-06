Isaac Haas: Notches double-double Wednesday
Haas scored 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT) and grabbed 11 rebounds in Wednesday's victory over Santa Cruz.
Haas did his damage in limited playing time as he logged less than 20 minutes in the victory. The double-double was his second of the season. Wednesday marked the 7-foot-2 center's first game with double-digit points since Jan. 28.
