Haas scored 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT) and grabbed 11 rebounds in Wednesday's victory over Santa Cruz.

Haas did his damage in limited playing time as he logged less than 20 minutes in the victory. The double-double was his second of the season. Wednesday marked the 7-foot-2 center's first game with double-digit points since Jan. 28.

