Haas scored 12 points (6-11 FG) and grabbed 14 rebounds in Friday's win over Iowa.

The 7-foot-2 center also blocked two shots in the victory. Haas has played well of late, collecting three double-doubles in his last four games. The feat is made more impressive by the fact that he is averaging only 20.1 minutes during that span.

