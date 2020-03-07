Isaac Haas: Registers another double-double
Haas scored 12 points (6-11 FG) and grabbed 14 rebounds in Friday's win over Iowa.
The 7-foot-2 center also blocked two shots in the victory. Haas has played well of late, collecting three double-doubles in his last four games. The feat is made more impressive by the fact that he is averaging only 20.1 minutes during that span.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.