Isaac Haas: Goes for 12 points, 10 boards
Haas scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT) and corralled 10 rebounds in Friday's G League win over Memphis.
Haas played 23 minutes in the victory and notched his second double-double in February. The 7-foot-2 center is averaging 7.5 points and 7.0 rebounds on the season.
