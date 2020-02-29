Play

Haas scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT) and corralled 10 rebounds in Friday's G League win over Memphis.

Haas played 23 minutes in the victory and notched his second double-double in February. The 7-foot-2 center is averaging 7.5 points and 7.0 rebounds on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories