Haas scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT) and grabbed seven rebounds in Saturday's loss to Agua Caliente.

Haas sat out the first game of the back-to-back set Friday but returned to log 20 minutes Saturday. He has now totaled double-digit scoring in each of his last three contests after doing so only three times in his first 15 games.

