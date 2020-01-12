Isaac Haas: Tallies 12 points Saturday
Haas scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT) and grabbed seven rebounds in Saturday's loss to Agua Caliente.
Haas sat out the first game of the back-to-back set Friday but returned to log 20 minutes Saturday. He has now totaled double-digit scoring in each of his last three contests after doing so only three times in his first 15 games.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.