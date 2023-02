Whaley posted 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 110-100 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Whaley finished as one of six players in double figures in scoring Wednesday, surpassing the double-digit mark during a team-low minute total. Whaley has averaged 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 block over 20 regular-season games.