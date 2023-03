Whaley posted 16 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 27 minutes during Friday's 125-110 loss to Austin.

Whaley led all starters in scoring and hauled in a team-high rebound mark while finishing two boards shy of a double-double in Friday's loss. Whaley has averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 26 regular-season contests.